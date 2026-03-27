Australia imposes temporary entry ban on Iranian passport holders

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Australia imposes temporary entry ban on Iranian passport holders


Australia has announced a six-month suspension on entry for Iranian passport holders, citing increased risks linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



Officials say the measure is aimed at preventing overstays from short-term visa holders, though exemptions will apply in limited cases, including close family members of Australian citizens.



The move comes amid heightened security and migration concerns, as authorities balance humanitarian considerations with domestic policy controls.

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