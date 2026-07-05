BACKWARDS NEVER FORWARD EVER, BALLY URGES PEOPLE OF WESTERN PROVINCE



President Hakainde Hichilema has wrapped up a 2 Days Working Visit in Western Province on a high note calling on the people to give him and all UPND candidates a big victory in the 2026 polls slated for August 13.





The Republican President whose rallies attracted huge crowds everywhere he went called on the people to adopt the slogan ” Backwards Never Forward Ever ” to avoid going back to problems of caderism, political thuggery and financial recklessness that brought the country to its knees.





He went on to catalogue his government’s achievements in the past five years such as debt restructuring, increased and expanded CDF which he said is a game changer helping transform rural communities, unprecedented employment and recruitment of thousands of workers in Education, Health and Security Wings and ofcourse the much appreciated Free Education policy which he signed into law not too long ago.





” My government has done a lot in our first term, but there is still more work to be done hence my call to everyone in Western Province and Zambia to renew our mandate by voting for me as President and all UPND candidates to govern for the next five years for stability, continuity and prosperity for all our people” the President told the crowds everywhere he went not to vote for independents and opposition.





He further dismissed the opposition’s narrative that they will come and do better job if given a chance to govern, pointing out that they had lamentably failed to do anything for the people when they were in power apart from ruining the economy.





The President reiterated his pronouncement of building universities and international airports in all ten provinces, and dismissed the opposition Tonse Alliance’s criticism of building an international Airport in Western Province as unfortunate and a sign that they have little or absolutely no regard for the people of Western Province who were deliberately marginalised by previous administrations.





The two working days visit took him to Nkeyema, Kaoma, Luampa, Lukulu, Mitete, Sikongo, Kalabo and Mulambwa grounds in Mongu where he held a final mammoth rally before departure for Lusaka.



Issued by

Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.