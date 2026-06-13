Bafana Bafana Captain Expresses Heartbreak Over Lack of African Support at World Cup



By ZR Reporter



Following South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has voiced deep disappointment over a perceived lack of solidarity from fellow African nations.





The match, held at the historic Estadio Azteca, marked the commencement of the 2026 tournament. While South Africa hoped to capture the continental support often seen at global tournaments, Williams revealed that the atmosphere felt different on the pitch.





“Africans have always supported other African countries in every World Cup tournament, but I can’t figure out why our own case is different,” Williams stated. “Many Africans supported Mexico, not us. We almost shed tears, but truly this is sad”. He concluded his remarks with a heartfelt plea for unity, urging, “As Africans, let’s stand for each other, let’s stand together”.





The goalkeeper’s comments sparked a wider conversation on social media. While some fans sympathized with his call for continental unity, others from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe pointed to geopolitical tensions, specifically noting that recurring reports of xenophobic incidents in South Africa have complicated the sense of solidarity among some African football supporters.





South Africa now looks ahead to their next Group A fixture against the Czech Republic in Atlanta, as they aim to bounce back and pursue a place in the knockout rounds.



© Zambe Reports | June 13, 2026