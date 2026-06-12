勞 BAFANA BAFANA CAPTAIN’S TEARFUL PLEA THAT STOPPED AFRICA IN ITS TRACKS!❤️



When Ronwen Williams said “We almost shed tears” he wasn’t just speaking for South Africa.





He was speaking for every African who has ever stood alone when they needed their brothers and sisters most.



At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bafana Bafana took the world stage representing ALL of us.





But in the stands and on the screens across the continent, something painful happened many Africans cheered for Mexico instead.



Williams stood tall and said what needed to be said:





“Africans have always supported fellow African nations. Let’s stand together and support one another.”



That is the Africa we want.





That is the Africa we are building.



One continent. One heartbeat. When one of us rises, ALL of us rise.



Bafana Bafana still have two games left.



Africa let’s show up!



African hype media