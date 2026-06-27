BAFANA BAFANA TO  RECEIVE ANOTHER R5 MILLION BONUS IF THEY DEFEAT CANADA AS SOUTH AFRICA’S WORLD CUP DREAM CONTINUES

🇿🇦⚽️ MINISTER OF ENJOYMENT GAYTON McKENZIE CONFIRMS BAFANA BAFANA WILL RECEIVE ANOTHER R5 MILLION BONUS IF THEY DEFEAT CANADA AS SOUTH AFRICA’S WORLD CUP DREAM CONTINUES





South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, popularly known by many supporters as the “Minister of Enjoyment”, has reaffirmed his commitment to rewarding Bafana Bafana’s performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





McKenzie previously promised the national team a R5 million bonus for every victory at the tournament, and this commitment remains in place as Bafana prepare for their crucial Round of 32 clash against Canada.





Bafana Bafana have already made history by progressing to the knockout stages, and a victory over Canada would not only secure a place in the next round but also earn the team another R5 million reward.





McKenzie has repeatedly praised the squad for uniting the nation and believes they have the potential to continue their remarkable World Cup journey.



Do you think Bafana Bafana can defeat Canada and advance to the Round of 16? 🇿🇦🔥