Beijing says reunification “cannot be stopped” as Taiwan leader cancels trip amid pressure





China’s government has reaffirmed its stance that reunification “cannot be stopped,” escalating pressure on Taiwan.





Taiwan’s leader was forced to cancel a planned visit to Eswatini after multiple countries suddenly revoked overflight permissions.





The move comes amid growing diplomatic and economic pressure from Beijing, raising tensions across the region.





The situation signals tightening constraints on Taiwan’s international engagement.