Belarus has disabled all radar systems assisting Shahed drones in reaching Ukraine…



According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 24, 2026, communications equipment in Belarus that was helping guide Russian Shahed drone strikes stopped operating as of June 22. This came days after Zelensky gave Belarus an ultimatum: remove the equipment or Ukraine would act.





Zelensky said it was “relay equipment mounted on communications towers” used to support Russian drone attacks. Shahed drones rely on radio networks and ground infrastructure to navigate.





Zelensky said “the equipment stopped operating on the Belarusian territory as of June 22”. He added he doesn’t know yet if it was dismantled. There’s no public statement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirming he ordered it off.





Zelensky previously said Kyiv had acted to remove “three or four” relay installations, and Ukraine has destroyed relay stations in Belarus before. So it’s unclear if Belarus shut them down voluntarily or if Ukraine disabled them.





Ukrainian border guards recorded a drop in Russian drones entering northern Chernihiv Oblast, and large Shahed raids along the Belarus-Ukraine border have ceased.





The relay equipment in Belarus did stop working after Zelensky’s ultimatum, but there’s no confirmed reporting that Lukashenko “ordered all radars turned off.” Zelensky said the equipment stopped operating and Lukashenko is responsible, while Russia accused Ukraine of “violating Belarus’s sovereignty”.





Lukashenko has allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory throughout the war, and Putin and Lukashenko planned to meet to discuss Zelensky’s warning.