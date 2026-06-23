BELARUS MAY BE PREPARING FOR MORE THAN JUST DEFENSE



🇺🇦 The Belarusian opposition says it has submitted a report to Ukraine outlining what it believes are preparations by Alexander Lukashenko’s government for a potential future conflict.





According to the Joint Transitional Committee of Belarus, Minsk has spent recent years steadily expanding military capabilities and integrating more closely with Russia’s war machine.





Among the developments cited are constitutional changes that removed Belarus’ status as a neutral and nuclear-free state, a new military doctrine allowing preemptive strikes and overseas deployments, expansion of the contract military, creation of a Southern Operational Command near Ukraine, and deeper military integration with Russia, including the presence of nuclear weapons, Wagner instructors, and advanced missile systems.





The report also points to the construction of defensive positions along the borders with Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania, increased civil defense preparations, larger strategic fuel reserves, and a continuous cycle of military exercises.





Whether these measures are intended for deterrence, preparation, or direct participation in a future conflict remains a matter of debate.



What is not debated is that Belarus today looks very different from the Belarus that existed before 2022.





The country has become increasingly militarized, more tightly integrated with Russia’s military structure, and more involved in the security calculations of every nation along NATO’s eastern flank.



For Ukraine, the concern is not necessarily what Belarus is doing today.



It is what Belarus may be preparing to do tomorrow.