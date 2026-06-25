Belarusian relay systems used for strikes against Ukraine reportedly stopped operating — Zelenskyy
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as of June 22, relay systems located in Belarus that were used by Russia to assist attacks on Ukraine are no longer functioning.
▪️ It is still unclear whether the systems were dismantled or simply disabled
▪️ Ukrainian intelligence continues monitoring the situation closely
▪️ Daily updates on developments are being received by the leadership
💬 “Whether they were dismantled or not, I don’t yet know. But we are working on it, I am following it very closely and receiving reports every day,” Zelenskyy said.