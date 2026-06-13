BEMBA CHIEF DIES!



IMFUMU TUNGATI OF ISANSA DIES



His Royal Highness, Imfumu Tungati of Isansa of the Bemba people in Northern Province has died.





The traditional leader died in Lusaka today. His remains are expected to be repatriated to Luwingu District in Northern Province tomorrow ahead of burial arrangements.





The development has been confirmed in a statement issued by the Bemba Royal Establishment.





Further details regarding funeral and burial arrangements are expected to be announced by the royal establishment in due course.