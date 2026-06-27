BENE MUKUNI DYNASTY SUES ATTORNEY GENERAL SEEKING UPGRADE OF CHIEF MUKUNI TO PARAMOUNT CHIEF





By Nelson Zulu



Director General of the Bene Mukuni Dynasty Committee Jonas Shakafuswa has sued Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha in the Constitutional Court, seeking the reclassification of Chief Mukuni as a Paramount Chief in line with custom and tradition.





Mr. Shakafuswa argues that the current classification of Chief Mukuni as an ordinary chief is inconsistent with the historical and cultural standing of the Bene Mukuni Royal Establishment.





He contends that the office of Munokalya Mukuni has long held paramount and kingly authority within the traditional hierarchy, a status he says has been recognised for generations.





In his petition, Mr. Shakafuswa cites articles 1, 165(1)(2), 166, 167 and 266 of the constitution, which he says support the recognition of the traditional institution in accordance with its rightful standing.





He further contends that the downgrade from king to chief was introduced during the colonial era and does not reflect the original identity and authority of the Bene Mukuni leadership.





Mr. Shakafuswa is asking the court to restore what he describes as the correct constitutional and customary classification of Chief Mukuni as a Paramount Chief.



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