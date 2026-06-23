“Beyond Victory: Japanese Fans Set an Example of Cleanliness”



After Japan’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Tunisia at the World Cup, it wasn’t only the result on the pitch that captured people’s attention. The behavior of Japanese supporters after the match won widespread admiration.





At Monterrey Stadium, instead of immediately leaving after the final whistle, Japanese fans stayed behind to collect plastic cups, food wrappers, and other litter scattered around the stands, cleaning up the stadium together.

This practice, known in Japan as “Gomi Hiroi” (litter picking), reflects the country’s cultural values of taking responsibility for shared spaces and keeping the environment clean.





Among the supporters who took part was 30-year-old Ken Akawa, who had traveled to Mexico to attend the World Cup for the first time. He said that the excellent hospitality he received at the stadium inspired him to give something back through this act of cleaning.





In Japan, this culture of cleanliness is nurtured from childhood. Students are widely encouraged to clean their own classrooms and school surroundings, helping instill a sense of responsibility and respect for public spaces.





The Japanese fans’ display of sportsmanship and cleanliness beyond their team’s victory has been widely praised on social media and continues to serve as an inspiring example for sports supporters around the world.



By Blen Dembelo