BILLIONAIRE BUSINESSMAN ROB HERSOV SAYS GAYTON MCKENZIE AND THE PATRIOTIC ALLIANCE ARE “ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY”, PRAISING THEIR STANCE ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, BORDER SECURITY, CRIME AND WHAT HE CALLS “COMMON-SENSE LEADERSHIP” IN SOUTH AFRICA





South African businessman and political commentator Rob Hersov has publicly thrown his support behind Gayton McKenzie and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), arguing that the party is addressing issues that many South Africans believe have been ignored for years.





According to Hersov, the PA’s positions on illegal immigration, stronger border control, crime prevention and government accountability have resonated with a growing number of voters who are frustrated with the country’s current challenges. He argued that Gayton McKenzie has been willing to speak openly about issues that other political leaders have either avoided or approached cautiously.





Hersov also praised McKenzie for what he described as direct and decisive leadership, saying that debates around immigration, public safety and economic opportunity can no longer be ignored if South Africa wants to restore public confidence and strengthen its institutions.





The businessman further suggested that South Africa’s political landscape is changing rapidly and that parties addressing concerns around security, governance and economic growth could play an increasingly important role in the country’s future.





Supporters of the Patriotic Alliance have welcomed Hersov’s comments, while critics argue that solutions to South Africa’s challenges must balance enforcement of the law with the protection of constitutional rights and social cohesion.



Do you agree with Rob Hersov’s view that Gayton McKenzie and the Patriotic Alliance are on the “right side of history”?