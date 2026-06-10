Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to face US Congressional Investigators over Jeffrey Epstein ties

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to testify behind closed doors before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday following renewed scrutiny over his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The committee requested Gates’ voluntary cooperation after the release of files related to Epstein earlier this year raised fresh questions about the nature and extent of their relationship. Lawmakers from both parties are expected to question Gates about his interactions with Epstein and what he knew during the period they were in contact.

The hearing marks one of the most high-profile congressional interviews linked to the ongoing review of the Epstein files.

Among the documents released were draft emails allegedly written by Epstein in 2013. The messages contained a series of graphic and unverified claims regarding Gates’ personal life and suggested that Epstein had played a role in facilitating meetings and providing assistance to Gates. The emails also referenced alleged requests involving medication and personal matters.

However, the allegations contained in the drafts remain unverified and uncorroborated. There is no evidence the emails were ever sent, and Gates has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein.

A spokesperson for Gates previously dismissed the claims, describing them as “absolutely absurd and completely false.” The representative said the documents only demonstrated Epstein’s frustration over not having an ongoing relationship with Gates and his efforts to damage Gates’ reputation.

Gates has repeatedly acknowledged that meeting with Epstein was a serious mistake. Speaking in previous interviews, he said he regretted every interaction he had with Epstein and apologised for maintaining contact with him.

“Every minute I spent with him I regret,” Gates said in a past interview, adding that he never visited Epstein’s private island, never attended parties with him, and had no involvement in any illegal activities associated with Epstein.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the committee is not accusing Gates of wrongdoing but wants answers regarding his relationship with Epstein.

“We just want to ask what he knew and if he saw certain things,” Comer said, adding that no topics would be off-limits during the interview.

The Department of Justice files reportedly contain hundreds of references to Gates, including emails discussing meetings, meals, phone calls, and proposed collaborations. Many of the documented interactions occurred after Epstein’s 2008 conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia said it remains concerning that Gates continued to interact with Epstein after his conviction.

“The fact that Mr. Gates still had a relationship with Mr. Epstein even after knowing about the conviction is very concerning,” Garcia said. “We want to know what he knew, who else was involved, and why that relationship continued.”

Gates is expected to answer questions from investigators during the closed-door session as lawmakers continue examining Epstein’s network of influential associates.