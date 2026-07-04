BISHOP CHIKOYA WARNS CYBER LAWS MAY STIFLE FREE EXPRESSION AHEAD OF POLLS



By Justina Matandiko



Anglican Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya says Zambia’s cyber laws are instilling fear among citizens and discouraging them from freely expressing themselves, especially as the country heads towards elections.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Bishop Chikoya says laws that make people afraid to speak their minds undermine democratic participation and weaken open public debate.





His remarks come amid continued debate over the Cyber Security Act and the Cyber Crimes Act of 2025, which government says are intended to combat cybercrime, online fraud, and protect critical national infrastructure.





However, the legislation has continued to attract criticism, with Bishop Chikoya arguing that some of its provisions could be used to limit freedom of expression and silence dissenting voices ahead of the polls.





He says authorities must ensure that efforts to strengthen cybersecurity do not come at the expense of constitutional freedoms, warning that a climate of fear can weaken democracy and erode public confidence.



PHOENIX NEWS