BOKO MAKES IT CLEAR — NO U.S. BASE IN BOTSWANA, AFRICA WILL NOT BE OCCUPIED

BOTSWANA SPEAKS — AND AFRICA IS LISTENING!

President Duma Boko’s government has officially denied reports that Botswana hosts a U.S. military base!

Officials confirmed that Thebephatshwa Air Base near Molepolole is 100% owned and operated by the Botswana Defence Force serving national operations, emergency response & regional missions ONLY!

Even U.S. Ambassador Howard Van Vranken confirmed NO American base exists in Botswana! Official Tuduetso Mokgosi warned that false information can damage relations between nations.

Africa’s sovereignty is NOT for sale. Botswana’s soil belongs to Botswana!