BREAKING: Bombshell book exposes Trump’s secret hoarding habit inside the White House





Donald Trump has turned a room in the White House residence into his own personal storage unit, according to a new bombshell book from New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The authors describe him bluntly as an “inveterate hoarder.”





The space once used as Jared Kushner’s office is now packed floor to ceiling with papers, paintings, tchotchkes, MAGA merchandise, and gifts Trump apparently could not bear to part with. Aides have a name for the boxes he carries everywhere: “Beautiful Mind boxes,” stuffed with newspapers and documents he insists on keeping close.





This is the same hoarding habit that landed him in federal court in 2023, when he and his aide Walt Nauta were indicted for mishandling classified documents after leaving office. Prosecutors said he carried off top secret material, including files on nuclear programs and military vulnerabilities, and stored it in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom alongside piles of newspaper clippings and old clothes.





The hoarding has not stopped at storage rooms either. Trump has torn down the East Wing for a ballroom project that has ballooned to $600 million, paved over the Rose Garden with concrete, and slapped gold cursive lettering everywhere from the Oval Office to the new patio. Aides have reportedly even caught him personally gluing gold decals onto the walls himself.



A man entrusted with the nation’s nuclear secrets cannot seem to throw away a single newspaper clipping. The presidency deserves better than a man hoarding junk in the room next to the Oval Office.