Boy, 10, charged with attempted murd£r and r@pe of woman he allegedly attacked while out jogging in France



A boy has been charged with attempted murd£r and r@pe after allegedly attacking a woman while she was out jogging in a park in France.





The child, who is reported to be 10 years old, is accused of ambushing the 22-year-old woman in Gouëdic Valley park in Saint-Brieuc, Brittany.





According to French newspaper Le Parisien, the woman was approached by the suspect, who allegedly ordered her to remove her clothes. The newspaper reports that when she refused, he allegedly stabbed her twice once in the arm and once in the abdomen before fleeing.





Nearly a week later, police arrested a suspect after officers spotted someone matching the victim’s description.



Le Télégramme reported that investigators recovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack, along with clothing matching the victim’s account.





While identity documents indicate the suspect is 10 years old, medical examinations suggest he could be at least 14, according to Le Télégramme.



Prosecutor Julien Wattebled told Le Parisien he would not speculate on the boy’s age, saying only that the documents presented state he is 10.

Police arrested the suspect almost a week after the attack after officers spotted someone they believed matched the victim’s description.





Investigators reportedly recovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack from the suspect’s belongings. Officers also seized clothing from his home that reportedly matched the description given by the victim





The suspect reportedly arrived from Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, about a year ago to live with his father.



The Saint-Brieuc prosecutor said the suspect admitted carrying out the attack during police questioning.