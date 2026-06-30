Brazil Defeats Japan 2-1 to Reach the Round of 16



Brazil secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Japan in the Round of 32 at the 23rd FIFA World Cup, booking their place in the Round of 16.



Japan took the lead in the first half through Kaishu Sano, leaving Brazil trailing at the break. However, Brazil responded strongly in the second half, with veteran midfielder Casemiro scoring the equalizer in the 56th minute.





As the match appeared destined for extra time, substitute Gabriel Martinelli struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the 90+6th minute, sealing Brazil’s comeback victory.





The result confirms Brazil’s place in the Round of 16, while Japan, despite a spirited performance, exits the tournament after conceding in the final moments.





Brazil will face the winner of the match between Ivory Coast and Norway in the Round of 16.



#WorldCup #Brazil #Japan #Sports



📸 EBC