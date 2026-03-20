BREAKING: Brazilian President Lula HAMMERS Trump for waging war around the globe, kidnapping foreign leaders, and acting as if he’s the “owner of the world.”





While some leaders cower in fear, he isn’t holding back…



“We have to learn to respect the self-determination of the peoples,” said Lula, full name Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “We have to learn to respect the territorial integrity of the countries.

We cannot have someone who thinks he is the owner of the world and gets up in the morning and says I’m going to take Greenland! I’m going to take the Panama Canal! I’m going to take Cuba! I’m going to take Venezuela!”





“The UN Security Council was created in 1945. Those who participate in the Council are those who won the Second World War,” he explained. “So it’s the United States, it’s Russia, it’s China, it’s France, and it’s England. The rest of the world does not participate. But these five gentlemen, who are effective members of the Security Council, should meet to not allow war.”





Trump’s second term has been one long string of increasingly fascist maneuvers. His kidnapping of Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro was the act of a glorified mob boss. He had him snatched away in the dead of night in the hopes of seizing control of his nation’s vast oil reserve.





Now, he’s waging an illegal war against Iran on behalf of Israel, slaughtering innocent men, women, and children while burning through American tax dollars and the lives of our service members.

He’s already saber-rattling that Cuba could be next. If we allow this to continue, the entire world will eventually be drawn into the bloodshood.





World leaders must follow Lula’s lead. Stand up to Trump now before it’s too late.

-Occupy Democrats