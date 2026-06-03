Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu Are My Brothers, I Never Called for Their Arrest – Kambwili





By Staff Reporter



Citizen First member and Roan Constituency parliamentary candidate Chishimba Kambwili has rubbishes social media reports claiming that he called for the arrest of Brian Mundubile.





Kambwili said the information being circulated is false, stressing that he has nothing against Mundubile or lawyer Makebi Zulu.





“I have said no such thing. Brian Mundubile is my brother, just as Makebi Zulu is my brother,” he said.



He noted that while politicians may belong to different camps, this should not make them enemies.





Kambwili also called for opposition unity ahead of the August 13 General Election, saying Zambia’s challenges require leaders to work together.





“Let us unite. Let us disagree without hatred and work together for a better future for all Zambians,” he said.



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