Brian Mundubile Shielded from Kabimba Insults



…as Sebastian Kopulande Comes to His Aid



By Staff Reporter Lusaka – June 21, 2026

Top Alliance leader Sebastian Kopulande has issued a sharp rebuke against Economic Front president Wynter Kabimba, urging him to desist from using the late President Edgar Lungu as a blunt instrument to launch personal attacks on leading presidential candidate Brian Mundubile





Kopulande, an Oxford scholar and former State House senior aide under President Levy Mwanawasa, said Kabimba must chart his own political path and speak about what he intends to do for Zambians instead of engaging in “cheap shots” against Lungu and Mundubile whenever he appears on the radio or television.





“He must read the mood in Zambia and see that the ground has extensively shifted in favour of Hon Brian Mundubile and the alliance, yet he remains stuck with UPND,” Kopulande declared.

His remarks came in response to Kabimba’s scathing attacks on Mundubile, whom he accused of not being “pure PF” and of making a “dangerous statement” about governing in the style of the sixth president, Edgar Lungu.





Kabimba argued that Lungu’s legacy was tainted by graft, hooliganism, cadre violence, and the levying of marketeers, warning that Mundubile’s association with Lungu should alarm Zambians. “I would be surprised if Zambians vote for him,” Kabimba said, questioning why the UPND had not raised the issue in its campaigns.





Kopulande, however, moved swiftly to set the record straight, insisting Kabimba was distorting facts out of bitterness and political opportunism.





“President Lungu is dead, lies unburied, and Kabimba cannot stop stomping on his grave just because on 28 August 2014 the late President Michael Sata sacked him in a public spectacle that has left him a deeply bitter and scarred man,” Kopulande charged.

He advised Kabimba to “move on” and leave both Lungu and Mundubile alone, noting that Kabimba’s attacks betray jealousy and desperation.





“Why is Wynter attacking a man who is not here to defend himself, in life he worked very closely with him on constitutional matters; many Zambians don’t know this?” Kopulande asked pointedly.



He reminded the public that Kabimba was once close to Lungu, his former classmate and friend at UNZA, and had advised him extensively on Bill 10.





“Apart from SC Sakwiba Sikota, Wynter was the person President Lungu saw the most over Bill 10. He was talking to him every day, drafting proposals, benefitting from his goodwill. Yet today he calls him visionless and corrupt in death,” Kopulande said, branding Kabimba as disloyal and dangerous. He warned the UPND, with whom Kabimba now aligns, to be cautious: “If he can speak this ill about his former classmate and friend in his death, they must be careful of what he will say about them when they leave office.”

Kopulande further argued that Kabimba’s relevance has always depended on others, first riding on the shoulders of President Michael Sata, then leaning on Edgar Lungu, and now attaching himself to UPND. “If Wynter spoke about himself, no one would care to listen,” he said. He accused Kabimba of lacking political depth and of being consumed by bitterness since his dismissal by Sata in favour of Lungu. “The mast has come down,” Kopulande remarked, adding that Kabimba’s true colours are now visible.



Turning to the future, Kopulande emphasized that under Mundubile, the alliance is focused on agriculture, mining, and industrialization as catalysts for job creation and poverty reduction. “Instead of cheap personal attacks Wynter is known for, he must look at what Mundubile and the alliance leadership are offering. The issues Mundubile is targeting are job creation, because there cannot be poverty reduction without creating an environment that generates jobs and wealth. Wynter must know that by now,” Kopulande said.



He concluded by stressing that Kabimba’s continued attacks on Lungu and Mundubile are rooted in jealousy and irrelevance. “I sense deep jealousy against Mundubile from Wynter, but it is too late because the people of Zambia have already moved into the Mundubile train,”





Kopulande declared. Kabimba’s disparaging remarks were made during a talk-back program on a local Lusaka television station on Saturday, but Kopulande’s intervention has reframed the debate, shielding Mundubile from insults and warning Kabimba to stop falsifying facts in pursuit of political survival.

He warned the UPND that Kabimba will pass similar disparaging attacks and insults on them once they have lost power as he is on Edgar Lungu.

Ends..