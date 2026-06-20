BRIAN MUNDUBILE VOWS AND PLEDGES TO CANCEL STUDENTS LOAN DEBTS ONCE ELECTED



Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has pledged that a government under his leadership will cancel all outstanding student loans and improve welfare support for students in higher learning institutions.





Speaking on the BM8 Unfiltered programme on Thursday, Mundubile said it was unfair to expect graduates to repay bursary loans when many of them remain unemployed after completing their studies.





He said his administration would maintain meal allowances for students and increase them to match the rising cost of living, ensuring that students are adequately supported during their academic journey.





Mundubile also promised that his government would complete all development projects that he claimed the UPND administration had failed to finish.





Mundubile was responding to President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent remarks questioning what the former ruling party would seek to achieve if returned to power.





According to Mundubile, his government would focus on improving the lives of students, creating opportunities for graduates, and accelerating the completion of key infrastructure and development projects across the country.