Bride falls at her wedding while dancing to Chris Brown’s song



A woman fell on her face and twisted her arm while dancing at her wedding reception.





A video shared online shows the bride on the dance floor with her mum in a green dress. As they moved to Chris Brown’s song, with the bride dancing energetically, she fell face-down on the ground.





Concerned guests went to help her up and the groom also walked up to check on her.



She appeared fine and assured her groom as she remained on the dance floor, apparently willing to continue dancing.





The bride shared the video online with the caption: “POV: it’s your wedding day and you’re getting down to Chris Brown.”



She added, “If Chris Brown comments, I won’t feel embarrassed anymore.”