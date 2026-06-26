Building Reserves While Citizens Suffer Is Not a Victory, Zambians Need Relief Today– Hon. Jean Kapata

By Hon. Jean Kapata

Building Reserves While Citizens Suffer Is Not a Victory, Zambians Need Relief Today– Jean Kapata



Building national reserves is important, but reserves should never become an excuse for ignoring the daily struggles of ordinary citizens.





The real measure of economic success is whether people’s lives are improving. Today, many Zambians continue to face a high cost of living, rising prices of essential goods, unemployment, and reduced purchasing power.





If inflation has truly been brought under control, why do families still struggle to afford basic necessities? If free education is a success, why are many government schools overcrowded, with classes of over 200 pupils and an alarming teacher-to-pupil ratio that affects the quality of learning? If CDF is transforming communities, why do many projects remain delayed while people continue to lack essential services?





Building reserves should go hand in hand with improving the welfare of citizens. A nation cannot celebrate growing reserves while many households are struggling to put food on the table.





Equally important, government must honour its financial obligations by paying outstanding debts owed to suppliers, contractors, and other creditors. Settling these obligations would inject money back into the economy, support businesses, protect jobs, and stimulate economic growth.





The true wealth of a nation is not only measured by what is kept in reserve, but by the wellbeing, dignity, and prosperity of its people. Economic policies must balance fiscal discipline with the urgent needs of citizens.





Zambians deserve both a stable economy and a better quality of life, not one at the expense of the other.