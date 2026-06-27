Burkina Faso has officially ended its diplomatic relations with France, with the decision taking effect immediately on 26 June 2026.





In an official statement, the government announced that it had decided to break off diplomatic relations with the French Republic. This means both countries will no longer maintain formal diplomatic ties, including ambassadors and official diplomatic representation, unless relations are restored in the future.





The decision marks another major turning point in the relationship between Burkina Faso and its former colonial power. Over the past several years, Ouagadougou has expelled French forces, ended military cooperation with France, and shifted its foreign policy toward strengthening regional partnerships and asserting greater national sovereignty.





For many across Africa, this development reflects a broader debate about the continent’s right to determine its own political, security, and economic future without external influence. Others see it as a significant moment that could reshape relations between France and several West African nations.



Do you think this decision will strengthen Burkina Faso’s sovereignty or make its diplomatic path more difficult?