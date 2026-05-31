BURKINA FASO JUDICIARY MOVES AGAINST FORMER POLITICIANS OVER STATE FUNDS



Burkina Faso’s judiciary has reportedly begun investigating and prosecuting former politicians over the use of loans and borrowed state funds.





The focus of the investigations is on how public money was spent during their time in office.



Authorities are also demanding that anyone found guilty of misusing or stealing state funds must repay the money, or face legal consequences under the law.





This development is being seen by some as a stronger push for accountability and justice in public office.





👇🏾 Do you think African leaders should be held more accountable after leaving office?