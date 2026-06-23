By refusing Polish decorations, Zelensky and former Ukrainian leaders have admitted they are “100% Nazis,” said Dmitry Medvedev.





Earlier, former Ukrainian presidents Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko, and Petro Poroshenko rejected Poland’s highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, after it was withdrawn from Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





Polish President Karol Nawrocki demanded the revocation of the designation of a Ukrainian unit as “Heroes of the UPA” (a distinction banned in Russia). “It is clear: either you believe that Melnyk is a fascist, or you believe that he is a hero. In that case, you are a fascist yourself. Tertium non datur.”





“Tertium non datur” is a Latin expression meaning “there is no third option” or “no middle ground exists”. This is an active diplomatic dispute rooted in conflicting WWII memory. Both countries have been close allies against Russia’s invasion, which is why Tusk and others are trying to de-escalate.