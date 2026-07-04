Byta FM Journalist Questioned by Police Over Magoye Murder Report

Joe Pandwe appeared at Mazabuka Police Station on Friday after being summoned by investigators.

He was questioned by five senior police officers, led by the District Criminal Intelligence Officer, over a report stating that more than one suspect had been detained in connection with the murder of Steven Sakala.

Mr. Sakala, 31, was the driver for Magoye East Independent parliamentary candidate Confucius Mweene in the 13 August 2026 General Elections.

The questioning lasted about an hour. During the interview, Mr. Pandwe declined to reveal the station’s sources, maintaining that protecting confidential sources is a fundamental principle of journalism.

The police summons followed an earlier statement by Southern Province Commissioner of Police Moono Namalongo on 1 July 2026, which confirmed that a 26-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder.

Police have not yet released any further information on the matter.