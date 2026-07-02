CAF Announces Decision on Plan to Expand Africa Cup of Nations to 28 Teams

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided against expanding the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from 24 to 28 participating teams after the proposal failed to gain support from the organization’s Executive Committee.

According to a report by The Guardian, the expansion plan was put forward by CAF president Patrice Motsepe during a press conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in February.

The proposal would have taken effect from the 2028 edition of the tournament if it had been approved.

However, members of CAF’s Executive Committee voted against the proposal during deliberations, effectively shelving the plan.

Speaking anonymously, one committee member revealed that the proposal was overwhelmingly rejected through a round-robin vote, describing the idea as unnecessary and questioning why it had been introduced.

Another Executive Committee member claimed the proposal was presented without prior consultation with the committee before being brought forward for discussion.

Despite the rejection, CAF insists that discussions on improving the continent’s flagship football competition remain ongoing.

Confederation of African Football