CAF’s 2025 Best Referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, has been DENIED entry into the United States!





🔹 He will completely miss out on officiating at the 2026 World Cup. He was set to make history as the first-ever Somali referee at a World Cup. 🇸🇴





🔹 The top official has been forced to turn back and return home with no clear reason given so far.





Somalia is among countries facing U.S. travel restrictions, with most Somali nationals barred from obtaining certain visa categories, with limited exemptions for diplomats and cases considered in the U.S. national interest.





Neither FIFA nor the Somali Football Federation has commented on the incident. (Via Romain_Molina)



Absolute madness just before the tournament kicks off. 😳.