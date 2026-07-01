CALLS TO BOYCOTT MAKHADZI SHOW GROWS IN ZIMBABWE



South African music award winning singer Makhadzi scheduled performance in Cheso Music Festival to be held on July 31 has come under threat after Zimbabweans calls for the event to be cancelled over the ongoing anti-immigration protest marches that are taking place in South Africa.





ZANU PF National Deputy Political Commissar of the Youth League, Taurai Kandishaya sai urged organisers to call off the or cancel all event that features South African artists saying the artists who have enjoyed support in Zimbabwe should publicly condemn the attacks.





“I will not sound divisive or xenophobic here, but I believe musicians have the influence to advocate for what is right in our communities. I thought that by now, Makhadzi, after having made a fortune in Zimbabwe, could have spoken out strongly against what is happening in South Africa. For now they must perform in South Africa up until we finish repatriating our people. We cannot have a party in a village where there is a funeral!,” he said.





Prophet Jay Israel also shared his sentiments.



“If this show is not cancelled, as the Zimbabwean youth we will be there to make sure it doesn’t happen. We are not promising violence at all but we will not accept this group in our country,” Kandishaya wrote on Facebook.





Makhadzi is following in the footsteps of Afro Pop duo Mafikizolo, Amapiano greats Musa Keys and Durban based Qwabe Twins who have also been cancelled by the neighbouring country.