CAMBODIA GIVES AFRICANS 3 DAYS TO LEAVE OR FACE JAIL — WHILE WE SIT ON $100 TRILLION WORTH OF THE WORLD’S MINERALS





Cambodia has ordered African nationals including Ghanaians, Kenyans, Cameroonians & Ugandans to leave the country by May 31st or face 2 years in prison and an $8,000 fine.





Africa, this is a WAKE UP CALL.



Our people are fleeing a continent that holds 60% of the world’s arable land, 30% of global mineral reserves, cobalt, gold, oil, diamonds, lithium and uranium resources the whole world depends on.





WHY ARE WE RUNNING TO THEM WHEN EVERYTHING THEY NEED IS UNDER OUR FEET?



The day Africa manages its own minerals for its own people no more begging, no more deportations, no more humiliation.





ONE AFRICA ONE CURRENCY ONE ARMY



To every African leader reading this BUILD THE CONTINENT. Make staying HOME the greatest opportunity on earth.



African hype media