CAPE INDEPENDENCE MOVEMENT SAYS THE WESTERN CAPE WOULD THRIVE IF IT STOPPED TAKING ORDERS FROM PRETORIA, CALLS FOR CONTROL OVER POLICING, BORDERS, TAXES AND JOBS





The Cape Independence movement has reignited debate over the future of the Western Cape after arguing that many of the province’s problems could be solved if decisions were made locally instead of by the national government in Pretoria.





In a strongly worded message, campaigners claimed that the “fix everything switch” for the Cape is greater self-determination, arguing that important decisions affecting residents should be made closer to the communities they impact.





The movement says the Western Cape should have greater control over key areas such as policing, border management, taxation and job creation. Supporters believe local leaders understand the province’s needs better than national politicians and would be able to respond more effectively to crime, economic challenges and service delivery concerns.





The campaign also criticised what it described as incompetent political leadership at national level, arguing that provinces with stronger local control would be able to develop policies tailored to their own economic and social realities.





Supporters of Cape Independence claim the Western Cape contributes significantly to South Africa’s economy and could perform even better if it had greater authority over its own affairs. They argue that decentralisation would improve accountability, efficiency and economic growth.





Critics, however, argue that secession or increased provincial autonomy could create constitutional, economic and political challenges. They also warn that South Africa’s problems require national solutions rather than further division between provinces.





The debate over Cape Independence has grown in recent years as frustration with crime, unemployment, corruption and service delivery failures continues to fuel discussions about alternative political arrangements for the province.



🔥 SHOULD THE WESTERN CAPE HAVE MORE POWER TO MAKE ITS OWN DECISIONS, OR SHOULD SOUTH AFRICA REMAIN GOVERNED THROUGH A STRONG NATIONAL GOVERNMENT IN PRETORIA?