 BREAKING NEWS: Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes is reportedly under investigation following an allegation of r@pe.





According to reports, a woman told New Zealand police she was allegedly r@ped by Mendes at a hotel during Cape Verde’s friendly in Auckland in March 2025.





She also claims she asked FIFA and the Cape Verde Football Federation to exclude the forward from the World Cup, but says she never received a response. The federation has reportedly described the matter as a personal issue involving the player.



️ Source: @globo