🚨🔵Cape Verde Changed My Mind” — Jamie Carragher



“I have to admit, I expected Argentina to win this match with little trouble.



Instead, I witnessed one of the most inspiring performances of the tournament.





Cape Verde didn’t arrive at their first-ever World Cup just to make up the numbers. They stood up to the world champions without fear, played positive football, and pushed Argentina all the way.





To score twice, refuse to give up, and keep believing until the very end speaks volumes about the character of this team.



Performances like this prove that African football continues to grow stronger with every major tournament.





From now on, no team should assume an African opponent will be an easy game. Those days are gone.





Cape Verde may have been eliminated, but they’ve earned the respect of football fans everywhere. They leave this World Cup with their heads held high and have inspired millions around the globe.”