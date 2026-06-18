Cape Verde hero Vozinha set for reunion with his mum at the World Cup ❤️



Her visa fee was been waived after the keeper revealed she could not afford to travel 





️ US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said:



“No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history.





“I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in its power to ensure that his mother can attend Cape Verde’s next match.





“It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend the game this Sunday against Uruguay.





“All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami.” 﫶