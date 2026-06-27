勞 CAPE VERDE WALKED INTO THEIR FIRST WORLD CUP AND SENT URUGUAY HOME. RESPECT IS NON-NEGOTIABLE ❤️✊



Let’s be very clear about what just happened.

Cape Verde. Population 500,000.



First ever World Cup. Unbeaten in the group stage.





Finished AHEAD of Uruguay.



NOW face Argentina in the knockouts.



This isn’t a fairytale.



This is what happens when a people refuse to accept the limits others set for them.





They didn’t have a big federation. They didn’t have fancy academies.



Their coach was recruiting players on LinkedIn.



One defender thought the message was spam and left it for nine months. None of that stopped them.





While the football world was busy doubting them, Cape Verde was building something real with diaspora players, island pride, and a goalkeeper named Vozinha who made Spain look ordinary.



Africa doesn’t need your permission to be great.



Cape Verde just reminded the world of that.



African hype media