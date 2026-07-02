Cape Verde’s Vozinha lead 2026 World Cup FIFA goalkeepers ranking



FIFA has released its latest goalkeeper power rankings for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting standout performances from Cabo Verde captain Vozinha and South Africa skipper Ronwen Williams following the group stage.





The rankings, published on Wednesday, July 1, and powered by Aramco, evaluate goalkeepers across two main metrics: In Possession, which measures distribution, passing and build-up involvement, and Defending the Goal, which assesses shot-stopping, defensive actions and overall goal prevention.





Paraguay’s Orlando Gill leads the overall defensive category after a strong run of performances, including a penalty shootout display against Germany in the Round of 32.





Vozinha topped the In Possession rankings with a score of 8.03, completing 91 of 130 passes and recording 34 successful line-breaking passes during the group stage. He also placed eighth in the defensive category with a rating of 7.33 after making nine saves from 11 shots on target, helping Cabo Verde concede just two goals.





Williams ranked second in the In Possession category with a score of 7.64, completing 102 of 151 passes and registering 24 successful line breaks along with 16 passes into advanced areas beyond the opposition. The South Africa captain also made six saves in the group stage and continued his form into the Round of 32 against Canada, where he recorded 92 touches and completed 85 passes — the highest number of goalkeeper passes in a World Cup match since 1966, according to FIFA.





Switzerland’s Gregor Kobel ranked second in the Defending the Goal category behind Gill, after making 11 saves from 13 shots faced while helping his team top Group B. Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand completed the top three defensive performers, while Norway’s Orjan Nyland placed third in the possession rankings.





See the full list below:



Vozinha (Cabo Verde) – 8.03�Ronwen Williams (South Africa) – 7.64�Orjan Nyland (Norway) – 6.99�Matej Kovar (Czechia) – 6.97�Edouard Mendy (Senegal) – 6.79�Defending the Goal�Orlando Gill (Paraguay) – 8.26�Gregor Kobel (Switzerland) – 7.88�Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) – 7.68�Diogo Costa (Portugal) – 7.59�Benjamin Asare (Ghana) – 7.50�8. Vozinha (Cabo Verde) – 7.33