Cargo Ship Attacked in Strait of Hormuz as IMO Suspends Crew Evacuation Mission



A commercial vessel was reportedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on June 25, prompting the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to temporarily suspend its multinational operation aimed at evacuating thousands of stranded seafarers from the region.





According to U.S. officials cited by media reports, the vessel sustained damage to its starboard bow in what is suspected to have been a drone attack. Washington believes the attack may have involved an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle, although no official attribution has been made.





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that a merchant ship had been struck by an unidentified drone in the region. The vessel suffered damage, but no casualties, injuries, or environmental impacts were reported.





Following the incident, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez announced the temporary suspension of the organization’s coordinated evacuation effort involving more than 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf region, citing security concerns.





The incident comes amid growing tensions over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran warned that foreign vessels traveling outside routes designated by Tehran would not receive security guarantees.





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has also stated that international vessels must obtain authorization before transiting the strait, while the United States continues to insist that freedom of navigation in the waterway must be maintained.



No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, and investigations remain ongoing.