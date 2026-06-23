The Caribbean island of Curaçao has etched its name into football folklore by shattering records at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With a population of just 156,000 and an area spanning a mere 444 square kilometers, this vibrant island is officially the smallest nation in history—by both population and landmass—to ever qualify for the tournament.

To put their tiny size into perspective, the stadium attendance during their opening match against Germany exceeded one-third of Curaçao’s entire population, and you can literally drive from one end of the country to the other in under an hour.





Nicknamed “The Blue Wave,” the national team only played its very first official match in 2011 following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles. Despite their modest size and being ranked near the bottom of global geographical charts, they defied all odds under the guidance of legendary coach Dick Advocaat, who became the oldest manager in World Cup history.

Curaçao proved they belong on the world stage by bouncing back from a tough opening loss to capture a historic, hard-fought 0-0 draw against Ecuador, turning their debut tournament into a legendary fairytale.