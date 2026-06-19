CATHOLIC PRIEST CALLS FOR PARALLEL VOTE TABULATION TO SAFEGUARD AUGUST ELECTION CREDIBILITY





By Justina Matandiko



Catholic Priest Fr. Augustine Mwewa has urged the church to conduct Parallel Vote Tabulations-PVTs- during the august general elections to help assess the credibility of voting and vote-counting processes, and ensure that election results reflect the will of the people.





Father Mwewa, who is also National President of the Association of Zambia Diocesan Catholic Clergy-AZADCC-, says PVT is a proven methodology that enables non-partisan citizen observers to independently and accurately verify official presidential election results.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Fr. Mwewa has emphasized that effective election monitoring by the church, the media, Civil Society Organizations and international observers is essential in promoting transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.





Father Mwewa has stressed that election officials and monitors should not relax their vigilance, urging them to protect the vote at every stage and prevent any attempts to tamper with the results.





He has also encouraged eligible voters to exercise their democratic right by participating in the general elections scheduled for August 13, 2026.



PHOENIX NEWS