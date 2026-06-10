Celebrities Are Ghosting Trump’s UFC Birthday Party at the White House



Trump spent weeks hyping his 80th birthday UFC fight night at the White House as a star-studded cultural moment. The reality turned out to be something far more embarrassing.





UFC President Dana White had boasted that invitations went out to a long list of A-listers, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto, Tom Brady, Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham, and Mario Lopez. The implication was clear: the biggest names in sports and entertainment were going to show up and validate Trump’s big night.



They are not coming.





A source close to Johnson confirmed to Vanity Fair that The Rock will not be attending. Sandler, Leto, and Lopez are also out. The remaining invitees on the list did not even bother responding to requests for comment.





Instead of celebrities, the guest list reads like a Trump family reunion crossed with a MAGA loyalist roll call. Melania, Ivanka, Jared Kushner, Eric and Lara Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. with his new wife Bettina will fill the front rows. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt is also expected to make an appearance.





This is not the first time Trump has been left standing alone after promising a crowd. He was forced to gut the entertainment lineup for his America 250 Great American State Fair after most of the concert acts quietly backed out, many saying they had been misled into thinking the event was nonpartisan. Trump’s response was to cancel the concerts entirely and claim he never wanted performers anyway.





The pattern is impossible to miss. The man who has spent his entire career chasing celebrity approval and cultural legitimacy keeps getting turned down by the very people he most wants to impress. No amount of White House octagon setups, stadium lighting, or comparisons to the Eiffel Tower changes the fundamental reality: when given a choice, the people Trump wants in the room choose to be somewhere else.