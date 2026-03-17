CENTCOM Commander: U.S. Forces Have Crushed Iran’s Navy in Operation Epic Fury





TAMPA, Fla. — On March 16, 2026, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, delivered a firm update on Operation Epic Fury, now in its 16th day of decisive action against the Iranian regime.





Admiral Cooper stated:



“Good afternoon. I’m Admiral Brad Cooper, the Commander of United States Central Command.





I’m here to provide you an update on Operation Epic Fury, now in its [roughly 16–17 days, depending on exact start reference] of execution.





Since the President directed us to commence this operation, U.S. and partner forces have executed precise, overwhelming, and relentless strikes to dismantle the Iranian regime’s ability to threaten the region and our interests.





We have successfully destroyed over 100 Iranian naval vessels—surface combatants, fast attack craft, submarines, and support ships—across the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and into the Arabian Sea. The Iranian Navy is no longer a viable fighting force in these waters. We aren’t done.





Our B-1B Lancers, operating from forward locations and supported by aerial refueling, have delivered massive payloads against deep, hardened targets including command bunkers, missile production facilities, and IRGC leadership sites. These long-range bombers, combined with carrier-based strike aircraft from the USS Abraham Lincoln and other assets, have maintained constant pressure.





Carrier air wings are flying back-to-back waves—day and night—executing dynamic targeting against regime military infrastructure. We’ve degraded Iran’s air defenses by more than 70 percent in key areas, enabling freedom of maneuver for our forces.





Our A-10 Thunderbolt IIs provide close air support and stand ready to protect our troops and partners if needed. B-52s continue long-duration missions, demonstrating our global reach and sustained power projection.





Logistics remain strong—airlift, sealift, and in-theater sustainment keep our warfighters supplied and ready.





To the men and women executing this mission: I could not be prouder. You are delivering decisive combat power with unmatched skill and professionalism. The American people stand with you.





To our adversaries: The United States will continue these operations until the Iranian regime’s capacity to threaten its neighbors and global commerce is eliminated. There is no off-ramp for aggression; there is only defeat for those who choose it.





We remain committed to protecting our forces, our partners, and freedom of navigation. Operations continue.





Thank you, and God bless our troops.”



The briefing underscores America’s resolve under President Trump’s direction to eliminate threats from Iran’s military apparatus through sustained, high-impact strikes.