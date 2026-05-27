CHAKATAZYA TAKES CHARGE AS FAZ SHAKE-UP ENDS FOOTBALL HOUSE UNCERTAINTY



THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has ushered in a new era at Football House after appointing seasoned football administrator Charles Chakatazya as the new General Secretary in a move aimed at strengthening the administration of the game.





The decision, which had generated intense debate and speculation in football circles in recent days, was finally sealed after the FAZ Executive Committee officially approved the appointment during a meeting convened in Lusaka.





The ExCo meeting also confirmed Iva Lengwe as substantive Deputy General Secretary following his stint in an acting capacity.





The appointments mark one of the major administrative decisions under the leadership of FAZ president Keith Mweemba, who has vowed to restore stability and professionalism at Football House.





Announcing the appointments, Mweemba said the Executive Committee had carefully deliberated on the matter before arriving at the decision to entrust the two administrators with the responsibility of steering the secretariat.





“Today, the Executive Committee of the Football Association of Zambia met to deliberate on the appointment of the new General Secretary and the confirmation of Mr. Iva Lengwe as Deputy General Secretary following his acting role,” Mweemba said.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee, I wish to congratulate Mr. Charles Chakatazya and Mr. Iva Lengwe on their appointments.”





The appointments effectively bring to an end weeks of speculation surrounding the leadership of the FAZ secretariat, with football stakeholders eager to see stability return to the association’s administrative structures.





For Chakatazya, the appointment represents the latest chapter in a long football administration journey that has seen him serve some of Zambia’s biggest clubs.



A respected football executive with vast experience in club management, Chakatazya previously served as Chief Executive Officer for Nkana, Kabwe Warriors and NAPSA Stars, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most experienced football administrators





Mweemba described Chakatazya as a tested football executive whose experience at both local and international level would prove valuable to the association.





“Mr. Chakatazya is a well-known football administrator who has served the game diligently at both local and international level,” Mweemba said.

“His vast experience from some of the country’s top Super League clubs will greatly benefit the association.”



Beyond football administration, Chakatazya also boasts an impressive academic and professional background.





He is a member of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Bachelor of Accounting and Finance from Mulungushi University as well as a Diploma in Accounting from Evelyn Hone College.



The newly appointed FAZ chief executive also possesses a FIFA Diploma in Club Management obtained in Zurich, a Certificate in Senior Leadership Development from the University of Cape Town and is currently pursuing the CAF Executive Football Management Programme.





Meanwhile, Lengwe’s confirmation as Deputy General Secretary comes after months of serving in an acting role, with the Executive Committee expressing confidence in his ability to continue supporting the smooth running of the association.





Mweemba also paid tribute to outgoing General Secretary Machacha Shepande for his contribution to Zambian football during his tenure at Football House.



The FAZ boss further encouraged Shepande to remain available to serve football in other capacities in future.





The appointments now set the stage for what many expect to be a new administrative direction at Football House as FAZ seeks to focus on governance, football development and restoring confidence within the game.