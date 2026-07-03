CHANDA MWALE (MAXIMO) – THE MAN WHO MADE DEATH LAUGH



Born on 22 May 1961, Chanda Mwale, better known as Maximo, was more than Zambia’s pioneer of comedy; he was a national pressure valve.





In an era when local entertainment was still defining itself, Maximo didn’t just find the nation’s funny bone; he tickled it mercilessly. His short skits were cultural events, his stand-up shows were pilgrimages, and his partnership with Dan Kanengoki (Sauzande) was the stuff of legend.





But here’s the true measure of the man: just looking at him on Play Circle on ZNBC TV, even in a serious scene, you’d start laughing. That was his gift, his face, his timing, his mere presence could flip your mood before he even uttered a word. He didn’t need a punchline; he was the punchline





And when the sad day came that Maximo left us, something remarkable happened, something that speaks volumes about who he was.

humour

At his funeral, instead of mourning, people were laughing. Not out of disrespect, but out of pure, uncontrollable remembrance. Family, friends, and fans traded stories of his skits, mimicked his gestures, and replayed his iconic bits in their heads until tears of sorrow became tears of joy. That was Maximo’s final joke: even in death, he refused to let us cry. He robbed grief of its power and left us clutching our ribs one last time.





His legacy isn’t carved in stone; it’s etched in belly laughs, in the way Zambians still quote his lines, and in the impossible standard he set for local humor. He proved that our stories, our struggles, and our everyday absurdities were comedy gold.





We salute you, Maximo. He didn’t just make us laugh; he made sure laughter would outlive him. And it has.



Rest well, original. Your reruns are still cracking ribs upstairs.