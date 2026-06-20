🚨 Chaos Inside the Senegalese National Team Camp 🇸🇳



• Unpaid Bonuses: The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title bonuses, along with the World Cup qualification bonuses, have not been paid yet. 💸❌





• Coach’s Situation: Head coach Pape Thiaw does not have an official contract and hasn’t received his salary for several months. 📝🚫





• Player Discontent: A number of players are highly dissatisfied with the accommodation conditions at the World Cup camp. 🏨👎





• Food Quality Crisis: Players have resorted to ordering food from outside the hotel due to the poor quality of the meals provided. 🍕🍔⚠️