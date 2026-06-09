CHAPTER ONE FOUNDATION URGES GOVT TO CLARIFY STATUS OF AMENDED PUBLIC GATHERINGS ACT





By Elesani Phiri



Chapter One Foundation Executive Director Josiah Kalala has challenged government to clarify whether the Public Gatherings Act has been amended, whether the proposed amendments have been assented to, and whether a commencement order has been issued by the President.





This follows reports that police in Mazabuka allegedly relied on section 9 of the Act when they disrupted a campaign meeting held by aspiring independent member of parliament Garry Nkombo on Sunday.





Mr. Kalala has revealed that the foundation intends to engage the Secretary to the Cabinet over the application of section 9, which provides for restrictions on public gatherings, in order to establish whether any amendments have been made to the provision and whether it is being lawfully enforced.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kalala has described the police action as concerning, arguing that Mr. Nkombo’s meeting was peaceful, well-organized, and posed no threat to public order or security.





He has since called on government to publicly communicate any amendments made to the Act so that both law enforcement officers and members of the public are fully aware of the legal requirements governing public assemblies.



PHOENIX NEWS