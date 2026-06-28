CHEF 187 said he’d refuse if his brother MACKY 2 asked him to perform at his rally to just sell his candidature, unless they exclusively agreed that its purpose is to help the people by doing something for them. 😱🔥





■ The rapper recounted how he was used by a “certain” political party by luring him to perform in his hometown, LUBUTO, with the idea of giving back to his people, only to find a story online that he had endorsed that political party with a picture of them holding him on stage.





“From that point, I realized to say, with politicians, you are never safe,” said the rapper after taking the offer in an effort to be seen in a different light in his hometown, which turned into a “betrayal” of his trust.





When cornered on whether he’d do it because it’s his brother and he loves him, he insisted that it has to be of benefit to the people attending the rally and intentions have to be clear, or he’d treat it like any other politician approaching his team.





“Ena Buga takwata nepotism, so naine kuti nachita exercise ilya ine,” he added.



Chef 187 is one of the select few artists who have never endorsed a political party or candidate in their career because he believes the choice is personal and he shouldn’t influence others, despite almost all his peers doing so ahead of the upcoming August 2026 elections.





These principles have no exceptions as they extend to his brother Mulaza Kaira, alias Macky 2, who is standing as an independent Member of Parliament for Nchanga Constituency.



– via KENNY T 1 on 1 podcast in June 2025.

SEE MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/chef-187-macky-2-endorsement-in-2026/