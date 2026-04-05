Chellah Tukuta has advised Simon Mwewa Lane!“Put that phone away. stop English lectures… start selling your vision for Lusaka!”

Chellah Tukuta writes;

BA FUTURE MAYOR MR MWEWA



It is time you put that phone away and stop the English lectures. It is now time to sell yourself as a candidate and what you will do for the people of Lusaka.





It is not time to fight and argue with us on Social Media but to strategise. You will be leading both men and women so, please respect each one of them.

https://youtu.be/EroEhH0e0IU?si=j2XePO8VedecBWN1





A leader is criticized and even insulted PLEASE DO NOT BLOCK YOUR CRITICS ON YOUR PAGE. Do not be EMOTIONAL allow people to VENT AND CRITICISE YOU. Don’t expect everyone to praise you and chaff you.





It is time to make peace with the vendors and COLLABORATE WITH THEM AND MAKE THEM UNDERSTAND WHY WE NEED A CLEAN CITY. LET THEM PARTICIPATE IN KEEPING LUSAKA CLEAN